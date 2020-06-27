SCOTUSblog: This is the week that was at the Supreme Court.

Just Security: This is the view of 11 anti-trust experts about Attorney General Barr’s criminally political interference in the cannabis industry.

Mahablog: This is what happens when reality star Donald Trump gets mugged by reality.

Mo More Mister Nice Blog: This is what the Trump administration told the Supreme Court is urging it to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We're going to have insurance for everybody." (Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.)

