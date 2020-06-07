Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

All the Liberal to Progressive Web-Logs Fit to Link
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
National Guard squad & their mine-resistant vehicle on Oxford Ave., just south of Sixth St., Los Angeles CA 90010, 1538 hrs., 5 June 2020. Image from: M. Bouffant

The "Looks As If We (Barely) Made It For Another Week" Edition. (What happened to the "looting" & "rioting"?)

Remember, Nature wants you dead. Keep up w/ natural threats at Balloon Juice.

Buttermilk Sky: Police Blotter. (Need we say more?)

An Earth-Bound Misfit on foreign policy.

Police Terror Situation: Rude Pundit.

Texas Republicans: Where do they find these people?, asks Off the Kuff.

Extra bases: Glenn Burke, baseball pioneer. (Invented the High-Five.)

This one by M. Bouffant. Batocchio or someone will be next, keep submitting suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

