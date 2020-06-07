The "Looks As If We (Barely) Made It For Another Week" Edition. (What happened to the "looting" & "rioting"?)
Remember, Nature wants you dead. Keep up w/ natural threats at Balloon Juice.
Buttermilk Sky: Police Blotter. (Need we say more?)
An Earth-Bound Misfit on foreign policy.
Police Terror Situation: Rude Pundit.
Texas Republicans: Where do they find these people?, asks Off the Kuff.
Extra bases: Glenn Burke, baseball pioneer. (Invented the High-Five.)
