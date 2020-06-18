Our week continues, our work continues. We have each other and the courage of our convictions, and that encourages me to believe we will prevail. Keep faith.

Murrmurrs writes a lovely piece on being the greater force.

FranklyWrite presents "A White Woman, Racism and a Poodle." This is mind-boggling.

Electoral Vote covers the gnashing teeth of the Bostock v. Clayton County decision, which protects the LGBTQ community.

Bonus Track: Who has a stellar round-up of political comics? Scottie's Toy Box, that's who!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).