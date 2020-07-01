Darwinfish 2: The problem is Republicans, not just Trump. In fact, a competent Republican president would have been even more dangerous.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: The police in a democracy shouldn't look like military occupiers. Time to defund and start over.

Green Eagle: Know the enemy! A massive collection of malignant lunacy from all around the wingnutosphere.

John Pavlovitz:The Republicans are terrified of the voters, and rightly so.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!