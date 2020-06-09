NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Wants Confederate Flags Banned At Races

“Get them out of here,” NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said about Confederate flags at races. “There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change.”
Wallace, the only black driver who races full-time in NASCAR’s top three series, told CNN's Don Lemon last night that he is “proud of NASCAR for stepping up to the plate and delivering in a huge way: the moment of silence that we had before we fired off in Atlanta."
Wallace also spoke about how much it meant to him to see an official kneeling during the national anthem.
Lemon emphasized what a BFD that was, given that NASCAR fans are Donald Trump’s base, “the people he’s speaking to” when he calls those who kneel during the anthem “sons of bitches.”
“What’s the next action, Bubba? I don’t know,” Lemon asked, as if he couldn't think of anything to top that.
But Wallace had something to top it.
Update: Here is Wallace's car for the race this weekend:
This is the #BlackLivesMatter car @BubbaWallace will drive in tomorrow night’s #NASCAR race in Martinsville, VA pic.twitter.com/NuiBNCFkFD
— Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) June 9, 2020