NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Its Races

Two days after driver Bubba Wallace called for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its races, the association has done exactly that.

Monday night, Wallace praised NASCAR for “stepping up to the plate” with a moment of silence for George Floyd and police brutality and with an official kneeling during the national anthem.

When asked by CNN’s Don Lemon “What’s the next action?” Wallace said, “My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. … Get them out of here.”

Now Wallace’s wish has been granted.