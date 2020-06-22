Noose Left In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall At Talladega Track

No, boys, the seditionist South will NOT rise again. And no, no one's ever going to look the other way again at your open racism toward people like Bubba Wallace:
A noose — among the most threatening and resonant images from America's long history of white racist violence — was left in the garage stall Sunday of NASCAR's sole African American driver in the Cup Series, its top stock car racing circuit.
NASCAR said the incident took place at its race track in Talladega, Ala. The garage stall was assigned to Bubba Wallace, who had led the successful campaign to ban Confederate flags from NASCAR facilities and events, which went into effect earlier this month.
In a statement, Wallace said, "Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."
NASCAR condemned the act:
"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."
When you take away their Confederate flags and they come back with a noose, it tells us one thing. Both are symbols of racial hatred. https://t.co/4s3RORfij7
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 22, 2020
Look, I have no use for NASCAR. I don't care about high speed left turns at all.
But dozens of rednecks driving outside Talladega with confederate flags, an airplane towing one, and a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage puts the "heritage not hate" argument to rest forever.
— Bearentined Bear (@GotdamBear) June 22, 2020
You know you're a racist piece of shit when you hear about one fabricated hate crime, ignore thousands of real ones, and assume that all hate crimes are fabricated.#JussieSmollett #BubbaWallace
— Anonymoose (@anonymooseak) June 22, 2020