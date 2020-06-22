Noose Left In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall At Talladega Track

No, boys, the seditionist South will NOT rise again. And no, no one's ever going to look the other way again at your open racism toward people like Bubba Wallace:

A noose — among the most threatening and resonant images from America's long history of white racist violence — was left in the garage stall Sunday of NASCAR's sole African American driver in the Cup Series, its top stock car racing circuit.

NASCAR said the incident took place at its race track in Talladega, Ala. The garage stall was assigned to Bubba Wallace, who had led the successful campaign to ban Confederate flags from NASCAR facilities and events, which went into effect earlier this month.

In a statement, Wallace said, "Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

NASCAR condemned the act:

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."