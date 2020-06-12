Remember That OANN Poll That Trump Said Would Show Him Leading Biden?

Donald Trump has been trailing Joe Biden in almost every single poll for months now. It has gotten so bad that Trump actually demanded CNN apologize after they published a poll on Wednesday that showed Joe Biden ahead by a staggering 14 points. In an attempt to make Trump feel better about himself, he even hired highly panned pollsters, McLaughlin & Associates, to do a better job.

Remember that OANN poll we were promised on Wendesday?

Later today, @OANN will be releasing a poll concerning the 2020 presidential race. It looks as though it will be in favor of @realDonaldTrump. #OANN — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) June 10, 2020

Well, the Washington Post has an update. One America News, known as OAN or OANN, peddles such far right conspiracy theories that it makes FOX News look like...real news. Herring promised a new poll coming which would somehow show that CNN's poll was biased.

The poll came out on Thursday afternoon - briefly. It was conducted by Gravis Marketing, a polling company that earned a C in FiveThirtyEight’s ranking of pollsters and it only focused on Florida - and even in Florida, it was a tie! In order to bring more attention to their "poll", OAN produced a short video segment. But, soon after it was published, it was taken down and the results of the poll were deleted as well.

This makes no sense. Trump and Herring PROMISED US A GOOD POLL THAT SHOWS HOW AMAZING AND STRONG DONALD TRUMP IS AND THEY DID NOT DELIVER THIS POLL.

But wait. Thankfully the video and poll were saved on Google's cache for us to see. The poll was reviewed by professionals who understand polls and can identify anomalies or irregularities that us mere mortals cannot...and there were apparently quite a few. First of all, the poll showed a 50-50 tie between the candidates, a situation that almost never happens. It seems that this poll was designed to only allow respondents to pick between the 2 candidates and not a 3rd party. Immediately that messes up the results because that is not how our elections work. In a second section, it notes that Trump leads Biden 53 to 47 among undecided voters. But that is confusing. It means that Biden leads among DECIDED voters and Trump leads among UNDECIDED voters, hence the 50-50 split. That is a huge detail to leave out.

The video clip had many other flat out lies, as the host made verbal statements that completely contradicted what was on the screen. The biggest issue is that OAN tried to make it sound like their "poll" of Florida somehow shows that CNN's poll was wrong. It does not. But the most damning thing about this poll is that even in a fabricated poll with biased questions, they could not make Trump looking like he was winning...and when they realized this, they took both the poll and the video segment down, like it never even happened.

Twitter noticed:

So even OAN can't conduct a poll where Trump bests Biden. But they CAN lie about it. Stunner from @pbump on the relentless quest by Trump for good poll numbers. (Maybe Trump could spend five minutes doing his job?) https://t.co/lAywmCovL3 — Victoria Brownworth #TakeVideoOfEveryPoliceAction (@VABVOX) June 12, 2020

Missed this yesterday: The OAN poll came out and then it disappeared. It wasn’t so great for Trump. https://t.co/NrSgvzTEiM — Jennifer Waisath Harris🧂 (@jwharris) June 12, 2020

When even OANN can't make Trump look like a winner, things are really bad...for Donald Trump.