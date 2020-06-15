Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Robert Gates Damns Trump With Faint Praise: 'At Least He Hasn't Started Any New Wars'

Robert Gates, the former secretary of defense, on Sunday said that he was relieved that President Donald Trump “hasn’t started any new wars.”
By David

Robert Gates, the former secretary of defense, on Sunday said that he was relieved that President Donald Trump “hasn’t started any new wars.”

Gates made the remarks during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Host Chuck Todd reminded Gates that he called Trump “unqualified and unfit to be commander-in-chief” in 2016.

“Has your assessment of him changed?” Todd wondered.

“I would say this, Chuck, first of all, unlike his three predecessors, and I write about this in the book, at least he hasn’t started any new wars,” Gates replied. “And he has robustly funded the military. I supported his outreach to North Korea. It hasn’t come to anything, but I thought that it was a bold move when everything else had failed in the previous 25 years.”

“But there’s also the other side of the coin in terms of some of the things he says, his treatment and words about military people and military heroes like John McCain that I admire a lot that, that are really troublesome,” he added.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us