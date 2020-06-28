Sacha Baron Cohen Crashed A Far-Right Militia Event And It Was Hilarious

Sacha Baron Cohen pulled off what may be his most brilliant prank in years. On Saturday, Cohen, convinced the leaders of the "March for Our Rights 3" to allow him to take the stage and perform some musical acts. The rally was being held in Olympia, Washington and was attended by a lot of right-wing militia members and three percenters.

During Cohens "performance", he sang lyrics that mocked Barack Obama, Dr. Fauci and the "Wuhan Flu." He also sand about injecting anyone who wears a mask with the Wuhan Flu or chopping them up “like the Saudis do.”

So how did he fool event organizers? He disguised himself as a the leader of a political action committee that wanted to help sponsor the rally and then he brought HIS OWN personal security to allow him to stay on stage once he was in character. This would prevent the event organizers from removing him or cutting the power when he was on stage.

BRILLIANT.

Yelm City Councilman James Blair had a sadz, writing on Facebook:

“Sacha Baron Cohen pulled a (expletive) stunt at the March For Our Rights 3 event. He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting (expletive). His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator. After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport."

Initially, the crowd was on board, with some people singing along. Councilman Blair claims the crowd "turned on him" after realizing what he was saying, but the video contradicts that.

Twitter enjoyed the prank:

Sacha Baron Cohen punking the Olympia Right-wing Militia event today is disturbingly funny



One, the 3% Militia were stupid enough to accept a large last minute donor who paid for security.



Two, they are clapping and singing along.



Only after Cohen left do they issue statements — TheTrumpDeathToll (@trump_toll) June 28, 2020

Then he snuck back in with a different discussed pic.twitter.com/nVRoZEurwM — Shannon McMinimee (@SMMcMinimee) June 28, 2020

* Disguise. Here is a close up of the first one. pic.twitter.com/Uv98JYeW5d — Shannon McMinimee (@SMMcMinimee) June 28, 2020

An oldie, but goodie

I love that over a decade after filming Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen can still go to America and hold up a mirror to who republicans really are... pic.twitter.com/pvQ7vXEmRX — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 28, 2020

The III%'ers call themselves a "military organization" who is going to defend America. But they just got infiltrated by the same comedian twice within an hour and were shown to be the fools they are. If @SachaBaronCohen was a terrorist, they'd all be dead. Military my ass! — Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) June 28, 2020

This, a million times over

If you’re a racist asshole and Sacha Baron Cohen makes you look like a racist asshole, you probably aren’t going to generate much sympathy. pic.twitter.com/sp2o6TSE0u — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 28, 2020

Thank you for the laughs, Sasha Baron Cohen. You remain undefeated.