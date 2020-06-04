Politics
Lindsey Graham Attacks James Mattis As 'Duped By The Librul Media!'

After Mattis compared Trump's behavior to the Nazis, Sen. Lindsey Graham pretended out loud that Mattis is a gullible jellyfish?
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
On Wednesday, Trumps' former Secretary of Defense, Gen. James Mattis denounced Trump in an op-ed and compared Trump's tactics with that of the Nazis -- that divide us.

Enter Lindsey Graham in an election year, a reliable suck-up for Trump and a leading member of the GOP's New Vichy Party.

Sen. Graham joined Fox and Friends Thursday and was asked to respond to Mattis' scathing op-ed against the stable genius.

(Wiki: General Mattis is a retired United States Marine Corps general who served as the 26th US secretary of defense from January 2017 through January 2019. During his 44 years in the Marine Corps, he commanded forces in the Persian Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan, and the Iraq War. commander of United States Central Command.)

After Trump turned over Syria to Turkey, Mattis resigned his post.

Sen. Graham said that Mattis has the right to express himself. Thank you Lindsey, we didn't know that was possible under the Trump administration.

Then Lindsay Graham condescendingly made believe that Gen. Mattis, Trump's first Secretary of Defense didn't understand Donald Trump because the media has been so mean to Donald.

Graham complained that there has been an effort to undermine Trump's presidency from the beginning and after spewing some nonsense, claimed that General Mattis has been corrupted by the liberal media because he's just a compliant pod person who has no thoughts of his own.

Graham said, "To General Mattis, I think you’re missing something here, my friend. You’re missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three-and-a-half years and laid it at the president’s feet.”

“I’m not saying [Trump's] blameless, but I am saying that you’re buying into a narrative that I think is, quite frankly, unfair," he said.

Gen. Mattis' opinion piece was directed at Trump's response to the George Floyd murder and the fact that, instead of calming the country, Trump incited more violence.

But the best explanation Graham can come up with is that Mattis is so gullible and pliable that he bought into "left-wing narratives"? You must be terrified you might lose your Senate seat THIS YEAR, Lindsey.

Graham's remarks were utterly condescending and insulting.

Disagreeing with Trump means you've either been influenced by the left-wing media or you're part of a deep state conspiracy to overthrow him?

Shame on Senator Graham. Your desperation to appear as a servant of dear leader Trump in order to save your Senate seat is disgustingly obvious.

