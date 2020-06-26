Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump Couldn't Even Answer Hannity's Easiest Question

When Trump was asked what his second term priorities would be, he stammered and said "I never lived in Washington DC before!" Also, John Bolton sucks.
By John Amato
20 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Sean Hannity interviewed Donald Trump Thursday night in a faux town hall setting. Even with his BFF pillow-talk buddy asking the softball questions, Trump couldn't offer coherent answers.

Trump will only sit still for Fox News hosts because they will never question any of his actions, only glorify them. But when asked what he envisions his top priorities would be if he wins re-election, Trump couldn't even offer up a modicum of a rational answer.

Hannity asked, "We can now project Donald J. Trump has been reelected as 45th president of the United States ---
What are your top priority items for a second term?"

You can boil his rambling word salad answer to this: "I will be smart enough not to hire another John Bolton."

Well, one of the things that will be really great, you know the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It’s an — a very important meaning.

I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden, I’m president of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, ‘This is great. But I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody, and I have great people in the administration.”

You make some mistakes. Like, you know, an idiot like Bolton. All he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.

I'm surprised he didn't break out in a chorus of "Me, me, me, me!"

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us