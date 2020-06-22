Trump Flips Out After Nightmare Weekend: Mail-in Ballots Will 'Rig' 2020 Election

Donald Trump is trying to negate the 2020 presidential election.

Mango Mussolini had an early morning meltdown after his disaster of a campaign rally Saturday night. With the pandemic still spreading throughout the country and millions of jobs being lost, Trump creeped back to DC thoroughly beaten.

His only focus was to start another conspiracy theory about voter fraud.

It appears this is his campaign strategy: to try and suppress as much voter turnout as possible and to put into question the validity of the results.

To do so, he needs to shut down every state that turns to mail-in ballots.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

If you've ever used a mail-in ballot, you know they are not just some sort of 'vacation postcard' that Bill Barr makes them out to be.

FACT CHECK: Absentee/mail-in ballots are printed with bar codes for tracking.



CONTEXT ALERT: @realDonaldTrump is the only candidate for president who has repeatedly solicited foreign assistance for his re-election campaign. https://t.co/XlSebORsXf — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 22, 2020

And if anyone was going to counterfeit ballots it would be Putin, helping Trump and not hurting him.

As David Badash writes, "Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.



Yesterday, I wrote about the cover-up general, Bill Barr, creating the backdrop for this new conspiracy of foreign governments forging mail-in ballots. Bill Barr Makes Up Brand New Conspiracy Theory About Mail-In Ballots

"Right now a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and it would be very hard for us to detect which is the right one and which is the wrong ballot," Barr said.

There is not and has never been any proof about this, but the Trump administration never uses facts to float their conspiracies. They have their media sycophants and Attorney General to do so.

And Trump ran with it today.

Thieves, liars, and charlatans populate the highest reaches of our federal government. They're also known as Republicans. It's time to vote them all out.