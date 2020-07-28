2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

AG Bill Barr Gets Testy As Rep. Hank Johnson Grills Him On Roger Stone Sentencing

Barr yelled at Rep. Johnson, Dem from Georgia, "I’m here to tell my story!" Actually, he isn't. He is there to answer questions.
By David
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Attorney General William Barr lashed out at Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) on Tuesday after he was asked about the sentencing of Roger Stone.

During a hearing before a House committee, Johnson quipped that the Attorney General’s opening statement “reads like it has been written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone.”

“Isn’t it true when prosecutors in the Roger Stone case filed a memo recommending a sentence of 7 to 9 years in prison, a few hours later, President Trump tweeted that the sentence recommendation was — quote — a disgrace?” Johnson asked.

“Yes,” Barr agreed.

“And several hours after that, you filed a pleading with the court stating that the sentence recommendation should be changed and you would be asking for a lighter sentence for Roger Stone?” Johnson continued.

“No,” Barr replied.

“Reclaiming my time,” Johnson said as Barr tried to expound on his answer.

“I’m answering your question,” Barr insisted.

“You filed a sentencing recommendation hours after President Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with the Stone recommendation,” the Georgia Democrat observed. “And you changed that recommendation.”

“The night before,” Barr tried to explain before he was interrupted.

“I know your story,” Johnson remarked.

“Well, I’m telling my story,” Barr said. “That’s what I’m here to do. That’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t want you tell your story,” Johnson shot back. “I want you to answer the question.”

“I’m here to tell my story,” Barr repeated. “That’s why I’m here.”

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us