Arizona Democratic Headquarters Torched By Arsonist

The suspected arsonist was caught on cctv, though as yet unidentified.
By Ed Scarce

Change is coming in Arizona. Some people are deathly afraid of that and some will even resort to criminal behavior. Luckily no one was hurt, but their building has been gutted.

Source: Arizona Republic

Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to state Democratic Party headquarters early on Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set.

Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building about 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived at the scene. They quickly entered the building in search of people and began a fire attack to put out the flames, according to officials.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators were investigating the fire. Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the incident is being investigated as an arson based on evidence discovered at the scene.

