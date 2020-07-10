Bye, Roger! DOJ Tells Court Roger Stone Should Go To Prison

Roger Stone is one step closer to prison, unless Donald Trump comes in with a last minute presidential pardon. The DOJ came out and filed a court filing on Thursday stating that they support Stone going to prison.

Stone has begged a federal appeals court for emergency help to hopefully delay his prison term a few months, claiming that the coronavirus pandemic. But, the DOJ didn't agree to this request and said that at this point Stone's only hope is a pardon.

In the court filing, the DOJ told the DC Circuit Court of Appeals that Stone had not provided any legal reasons why he should be given special treatment. Stone claims that his age, 67, puts him at high risk. But there are literally tens of thousands of inmates across the country that could also claim that their age puts them at high risk. Why is he different? Because he is White? Rich? Connected? A friend of Donald Trump?

Breaking with Trump, Attorney General Barr actaully called the prosecution a "righteous" prosecution. Trump has always called Stone a "victim" of the Mueller witchhunt. Stone was set to report to prison 2 weeks ago, but the judge allowed him to remain on home confincement for two weeks in quarantine to ensure that he did not have COVID. He probably thought he could continue to be a totally free man for those 2 weeks, but the judge was not having it.

Stone is set to report to prison on or before July 14th and unless Donald Trump pardons him at the 13th hour, it looks like that is where he will be in 5 days. Stone was sentenced to three years in prison for numerous offenses, including witness tampering and lying to investigators.

If Trump pardons Stone it will send shockwaves through DC and the Republican party, but at this point Trump seems more determined to burn the whole country down than anything. Loyalty is the most valuable thing to him and Roger Stone has been one of his most loyal soldiers.