Mike’s Blog Round Up

At the very beginning of Prznint Stupid's misadministration, Kellyanne Conway introduced us to "alternate facts" and ever since the fever swamps of Wingnuttia have been working overtime producing strange new stories, denying reality. It's a Q-Spriracy, I tells ya, and it goes straight to the top, sheeple! Yup, put on your tinfoil hats, as today we look at the disinformation machine.

Lawyers, Guns & Money posits that these bad media actors determines what is “true” in this country, or true in enough of this country to get someone like Donald Trump into the presidency.

News Corpse noticed that Prznint Stupid is retweeting QAnon conspiracy theories.

Billions of Versions of Normal shows how to fact check stories, you know, before you share them. This is really useful information!

Insider shows us a deep fake: Nixon announcing a tragic end to Apollo 11 that never happened.

Bonus Track: Not everything sucks! Gary Larson is slowly bringing back The Far Side!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).