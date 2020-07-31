Mike’s Blog Round Up

They say that economics is the dismal science (it is not a science), so it figures that we would have a dismal Republican president to throw the country into the deepest depression in modern history. Today we look at our fast-disappearing opportunities.

Scripting News tells us this is a Depression and Eschaton suggests may we'll know better next time.

CaitlinJohnstone tells us that the US eviction crisis looms and that poverty is being weaponized.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News dives into retail bankruptcies.

Bonus Track: Open Culture takes us back to 1963 for a talk on Civil Rights with James Baldwin, Marlon Brando, Harry Belafonte, & Sidney Poitier. It's still current and worth our time.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).