Mike's Blog Round Up

By Batocchio
"Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble." – John Lewis

Wonkette: John Lewis never stopped getting in "good trouble."

Mock Paper Scissors: RIP, Rep. John Lewis.

Mahablog: Pinochet’ed in Portland. What the heck are federal law enforcement offices doing there?

Obsidian Wings: Megan McArdle actually might have realized something about public action.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

