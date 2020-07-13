Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Liberal Blog Posts We Like
By M. Bouffant

The Selling Puerto Rico Edition

Schadenfreude: A smarty-pants from Sri Lanka notes that a U.S. passport is not much use anymore.

Strangely Blogged on the Stone commutation & the Trump admin.'s competence.

Schadenfreude II: Trump's political agony to worsen every day, figures Martin Longman. Good.

Allan Coberly thinks the future has been buried.

Cartoon Bonus: Testing, testing, from Brains and Eggs.

Aggregated by M. Bouffant, of Web of Evil (& Ennui). Suggestions, tips, &c. may be sent to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Tags:
