Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Prznint Stupid's complete failure of the Covid-19 Virus has taken more than 150,000 American lives, Attorney General Bill Barr is actively undermining the rule of law, and the powers that be are still insisting that kids go back to school, during a pandemic. My fellow Americans, we're a walking disaster.

The Immoral Minority commits on what may be the most important exchange during Bill 'Low' Barr's congressional appearance.

Trumptimestamp questions that Trump's Stormtroopers are withdrawing from Portland.

tywkiwdbi ponders the re-opening of schools.

Shower Cap's Blog recaps our week so far, as only he can.

Bonus Track: And just when I think all is hopeless, NASA has the most amazing new picture of Saturn from the Hubble Space Telescope and the story to go with it. We can do great things!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Tags:
