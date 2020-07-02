Can We Have a New Witch, Ours Melted: This is what "politics as usual" now looks like.

What Would Jack Do: Asimov was right -- our country is in the grip of a cult of ignorance.

The Rectification of Names: The absurdity of Trump's evasions on the Russian bounty scandal, plus a swipe at Andrew Sullivan.

Earth-Bound Misfit: The pandemic gave Trump an easy opportunity to be a leader. He still failed, because he didn't have it in him to try.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.