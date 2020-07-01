'Mummy, What's His Name?': Daughter Interrupts Expert During BBC Interview

The perils of working from home while trying to conduct live television interviews. Hilarity ensues, of course
Source: The Guardian
After more than three months of the pandemic, parents across the country are familiar with the challenges of juggling home working with childcare.
But those perils were exposed in epic style when an expert being interviewed on the BBC News channel was interrupted by a young girl waving a picture of a unicorn.
Dr Clare Wenham was being asked about the issue of local lockdowns in England when her daughter Scarlett appeared on screen and started talking to her.
“Mummy what's his name?”
Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020