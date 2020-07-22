2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Portland Invasion Has All The Aspects Of Fascism -- Except Effectiveness

I always imagined fascism, if it came to America, being effective. I assumed that the tanks would roll in and any popular dissent would be brutally suppressed.
By Steve M.
Portland Invasion Has All The Aspects Of Fascism -- Except Effectiveness
Image from: Screen Shot

What initially had me confused about President Trump's deployment of a thug army to Portland -- with another group reportedly headed to Chicago -- is that I always imagined fascism, if it came to America, being effective. I assumed that the tanks would roll in and any popular dissent would be brutally suppressed.

But this is repression without merciless efficiency. The Portland deployment is arresting people from unmarked vehicles, brutalizing unarmed protesters (including a Navy veteran) and attacking reporters -- but phalanxes of moms are defying the troops, a small fire was set at the Portland police union building only after they arrived, and there's no evidence that the thugs are accomplishing anything except randomly terrorizing people. The demonstrations, if anything, are getting bigger.

But this is perfect for a president who's a Fox News addict and who's trying to appeal to voters sharing the same addiction. Fox addicts don't want to win -- they want conflict. They'd be bereft without enemies to hate. They don't really want to establish a right-wing Utopia. They want to feel contempt, moral superiority -- and fear. Sure, they want to feel that their manly heroes are protecting them from their enemies. But that can't happen unless they think their enemies are running amok, can it? So they want the conflict to be eternal.

It's not clear how many troops Trump has deployed. The mayor of Portland says "dozens, if not hundreds" of federal troops are in his city, and the planned deployment to Chicago is 150. That Chicago deployment seems particularly small for a city with a police force of more than 12,000 officers.

But what difference does it make? This is not about restoring "law and order." The troops are there so Trump and his fellow Fox fans can see people they hate being hurt. There's no other mission.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us