President Obama: 'We Have To Be Vigilant Against The Darker Currents Of Our Country's History'

As soon as President Barack Obama began to speak at John Lewis' memorial today, I was thrust back to a time where our president spoke with passion and to the entire country in an effort to unite or inform, rather than inflame and divide. It was, for that 30 minutes, a lovely tribute not only to Rep. Lewis, but to the country I thought we were just a few years ago.

But Obama has learned something from Rep. Lewis too, and in this clip, it's obvious. No longer worried about offending the bigots, he straight up called out events today and likened them to the events which drove John Lewis to stand and fight for civil rights all of his lifetime.

He called out the voter suppression, the stormtroopers, and the police brutality, calling on each one of us to stand up and fight, just like John Lewis did.

I miss a president who calls us to do better instead of hate better. I miss a president who can put words together and make sense. But his message is clear. All of us have to fight for this country.

Here's a rough transcript.