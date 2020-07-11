Tiffany Cross Hilariously Analyzes Melania Trump’s Einstein Visa

On AM Joy this morning, host Joy Reid discussed Trump’s cruel effort to make foreign students choose between risking their lives with in-person classes or being kicked out of the country. Reid noted that Harvard and M.I.T. have sued the Trump administration over the policy. Then she turned to guest Tiffany Cross for commentary.

Cross’ response was one for ages:

CROSS: I think this is more red meat that he's throwing to his cult-like following that he desperately needs this November. … [H]e's using this as an opportunity to perpetuate the xenophobia that helped get him elected with this anti-immigration attitude.

Let's just revisit the story of Melania Trump. When she came to this country, under mysterious circumstances, she was granted the Einstein visa, which is reserved for people who have some marvel achievement, some accomplishment.

Now I’ve googled Melania Trump and there are some salacious imagery out there of her. So I can imagine what Donald Trump may have thought her skill was, I don’t know. But no Republican has ever been able to answer the question, what was her unique skill that she was able to leapfrog over actual geniuses and land in this country?

Let's revisit chain migration [which] the Trump administration hates so much. Well, this seems to be how Melania Trump’s parents are making their way to this country. So, I can imagine the outrage the MAGA cult-like following feels for this landscape right now, right? Not at all. They elevate her, they exalt her. They reinvent her history. They paint her to be someone she is blatantly not. They are aided in this effort by the media.

So, I think it’s very disrespectful to the students who come here, who have more patriotism than people who would help elect someone who is proven to be colluding with foreign adversaries. I know the results of the impeachment hearings were foggy but if you read that [Mueller] report, there is clear evidence there that something is afoot. I think it's ridiculously hypocritical that this administration would now at this point, in the most cruelest way, deny students.

Most of these students haven't been in their country forever. Some of them have only been gone two weeks at a time since they were children. So, this is awful, as we see on one hand. On the other hand, looking at Melania Trump parade around in the white house with jackets that say "I really don't care, do U."