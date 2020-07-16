Twitter Blames Brad Parscale’s Demotion On Trump Fuming Over His ‘Canoodling’ With Hope Hicks

Twitter users speculated this week that President Donald Trump demoted former campaign manager Brad Parscale because he was caught “canoodling” with campaign staffer Hope Hicks.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Trump campaign said that Bill Stepien will replace Parscale as campaign manager. Parscale was expected to continue working with the campaign’s data operation.

The campaign did not immediately explain why Parscale had been demoted but commenters on Twitter linked the news to rumors that Parscale had been romantically involved with Hicks. During Trump’s 2016 campaign, then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was also demoted after he was said to have dated Hicks.

Some Twitter users accused Trump of being “jealous” of Parscale’s alleged relationship with Hicks.

Read some of the tweets below.

Wait @parscale did you get fired for dating Hope Hicks AFTER Corey got fired for dating Hope Hicks? ??? https://t.co/RqxEE2w4y0

Wait @parscale did you get fired for dating Hope Hicks AFTER Corey got fired for dating Hope Hicks? 😯😦😐 https://t.co/RqxEE2w4y0 — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) July 16, 2020

Wasn’t he also just spotted canoodling with Hope Hicks??



Wonder if that was the last straw? https://t.co/FoZGLdfUcy — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) July 16, 2020

Guess canoodling w/ hicks was a no-no.. https://t.co/T41xNYrdb3 — Rita Guinn (@guinn_rita) July 16, 2020

No it was Hope Hicks. EVERY man she has been with has gotten fired:



Corey Lewandowski

Rob Porter

Brad Parscale https://t.co/CqBuZnNOq2 — Health4AllAmerica (@Health4AllAmer) July 16, 2020

Canoodling with Parscale is an image I don’t need just prior to retiring. 🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Ronald Defenbaugh (@defenbaugh) July 16, 2020

Parscale & Hope Hicks was said to be in a pizza joint & they were spotted canodeling



TRUMPs jelous & pissed Off the Oklahoma rally was so LOW in attendance



Thats Unforgivable in TRUMPs mind!

He got only a half empty rally & it made him look BAD & its all parscales fault! 😂 https://t.co/HAgqHZXX2s — MoonLight StarBright (@birdyyodas) July 16, 2020

Plus I heard parscale was getting it on with hope Hicks so Dotard will be jelly. — midterms grabbed back 🐄🍑 (@Leslie_resists) July 16, 2020

Parscale and Hicks should lock themselves in the Comet Pizza storage closet for the “Seven minutes in a QAnon conspiracy heaven” special. — RollingDice (@RollingDice8) July 16, 2020

@parscale bruh, you fired for dropping it into Hope Hicks? @realDonaldTrump you are pathetic 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣thumb dick trump🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cic3r0 (@Cic3r01) July 16, 2020

Trump demoted Parscale when he found he was dating Hope Hicks, same thing that happened with Lewandowski and Rob Porter. It wasn't their sheer incompetence that got them canned, it was their virility, Trump was jealous. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 16, 2020

1. If you date Hope Hicks you're fired (Parscale, Porter, Lewandowski)



2. Coronavirus will go away if you stop counting it, stop testing it



3. The Fed can loan businesses unilimited funds by buying their bonds.



4. Beans in every pot



5. White Power https://t.co/ykHA7In9Dj — WorstPrezEvar (@PrezEvar) July 16, 2020

Wow.I can’t believe Hope Hicks was banging this guy also..Porter, Lewendowski and now Parscale.

Two of whom are married https://t.co/OaKNoknusw — Be the Rain ☔️ (@Trx1000) July 16, 2020

Parscale doesn’t strike me as the virile sort. More the sort with a standing order for viagra. Now Trump being jealous of him dating hope Hicks makes perfect sense. — robyn smith (@robynsmith42) July 16, 2020

Parscale, Lewandowski and Porter?



Hope Hicks must have a thing for rapey scumbags. — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@AtHomeInBk) July 16, 2020

Brad Parscale is somewhere writing his tell all book: Fuck Hope: How Trump has destroyed America and fired me for banging Hope Hicks #TrumpFailedAmerica — Fizz💯 (@CalmdeezNutz) July 16, 2020

Hope Hicks has dated Parscale, Lewandowski & Porter.



I know it's gross, but hear me out... maybe she's a double agent. Her special power is fucking evil men out of office.



Kudos to her, and her sullied vagina, for doing the work no sane woman would ever do. #HopeHicks — Shelley Smith (@Shellster_Nole) July 16, 2020

The moment I caught Hope Hicks looking at Brad Parscale like this, I knew Brad had to go. pic.twitter.com/wEQYm2B0XR — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) July 16, 2020

Hope Hicks is/was dating Parscale? WTF is wrong with her? (Rhetorical Q--I can make some good guesses.) https://t.co/4V9kugg3B6 — Pat120 (@Pat120) July 16, 2020

@parscale Brad Parscale and Hope Hicks had an affair?? Donald is the worst president in American history, but at least his administration is like a constant episode of Days of Our Lives. — David Lyles (@DavidLy15598366) July 16, 2020

Nope. He found out that Hope Hicks and Parscale were dating. Big no no in Trumplandia! — A Blue Dot in Oklahoma 🌊🌈❄ (@DanielaChapma15) July 16, 2020

Isn't that "the" pizza parlor of #pizzagate fame? Can't wait to read the Q spin on it...



Hicks took him to the honeypot as a final "test". Parscale gladly ordered a small cheese pizza with pineapple. That's the secret order! 4D chess master Trump fired him for being a pedo!!! — Pope Facto (@PopeFacto) July 16, 2020

wait, @parscale got fired not for vast, demonstrable incompetence, but because he was dating Hope Hicks?



I wonder how Mrs. Brad @parscale feels about that. — Chris Connors (@uurf) July 16, 2020

imagine “canoodling” with brad parscale. wait, here’s your puke bucket — Lainie 🌱 (@brainylainie) July 16, 2020