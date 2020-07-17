Politics
Trump Forces All Kids Back Into School, But Kellyanne Conway Says Barron Has A Choice

As usual, rules and standards don't apply to Trump and his family. Why would schooling and safety during a pandemic be any different?
By John Amato
By John Amato
During a press gaggle Friday morning, presidential advisor and former Trump campaign chairmen Kellyanne Conway said Barron Trump's decision on going back to school is a personal choice.

However, NO other child and family gets to make their own personal decisions for their families, since Trump is threatening to punish schools that refuse his commands.

Betty DeVos has been humiliated going on television trying to defend Trump's plan to force students back into classrooms during the coronavirus.

When asked if Trump and the First Lady will send their son Barron to school as well, Conway replied," Oh, that's a personal decision."

For Trump's son, the decision to go back to school is highly personal and contingent on several factors, including what the school system might do. But for those very school districts, Trump is threatening to withhold federal funds if they don't comply with his orders to open up entirely.

Conway went on to say she didn't know what Barron's school district was going to do, (which wasn't the question asked.) Maybe that's because Trump isn't giving any school districts the option on how to best handle pandemic that is raging through America still.

Conway said, "I certainly do not know what the First Couple has decided in respect to their teenage son, who I believe is entering high school this year..." She then veered off to talk about her own kids' private schools, etc.

The megalomaniacal crime boss protects his son, but then tries to force American citizens to do his bidding regardless of the safety of our kids.

