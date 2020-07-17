Trump Forces All Kids Back Into School, But Kellyanne Conway Says Barron Has A Choice

During a press gaggle Friday morning, presidential advisor and former Trump campaign chairmen Kellyanne Conway said Barron Trump's decision on going back to school is a personal choice.

However, NO other child and family gets to make their own personal decisions for their families, since Trump is threatening to punish schools that refuse his commands.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Betty DeVos has been humiliated going on television trying to defend Trump's plan to force students back into classrooms during the coronavirus.

When asked if Trump and the First Lady will send their son Barron to school as well, Conway replied," Oh, that's a personal decision."

For Trump's son, the decision to go back to school is highly personal and contingent on several factors, including what the school system might do. But for those very school districts, Trump is threatening to withhold federal funds if they don't comply with his orders to open up entirely.

Conway went on to say she didn't know what Barron's school district was going to do, (which wasn't the question asked.) Maybe that's because Trump isn't giving any school districts the option on how to best handle pandemic that is raging through America still.

Conway said, "I certainly do not know what the First Couple has decided in respect to their teenage son, who I believe is entering high school this year..." She then veered off to talk about her own kids' private schools, etc.

The megalomaniacal crime boss protects his son, but then tries to force American citizens to do his bidding regardless of the safety of our kids.