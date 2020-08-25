Ana Navarro Points Out Puerto Rico Is Actually Part Of America

On CNN last night, Ana Navarro reacted to Kimberley Guilfoyle's speech last night by saying her dog went under the bed to get away from her yelling, saying she sounded "somewhat unhinged... crazy. Incredibly loud."

She also responded to Guilfoyle saying she is the "first-generation daughter of immigrants in America and then she talked about her Puerto Rican mom."

"I think we all know Puerto Ricans are citizens from birth. She is a natural-born American citizen."

Navarro had one final word for Guilfoyle: "Decaf."