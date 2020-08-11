2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Anti-Masker In Tucson, AZ Throws A Tantrum And Has To Be Carried Out By His Own Son

The man had to be restrained and literally carried from the store by his son.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
These Covidiots get more ridiculous every day.

Source: IBT

A video of a man throwing a temper tantrum at a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, after being told to wear a mask and then being carried out by his own son is going viral on social media.

The clip, which appears to have been shot by a customer after the man was refused service for not wearing a mask or face covering, starts off with the man telling his sons, "These people won't learn."
...
One of the customers, wearing a mask, can then be seen approaching the man and telling him to stop yelling at people. The man then tells the customer, who is twice his size, that he looks like a "dork" and tries to fight him as his sons try to hold him back.

"Come outside," the man says repeatedly. "Show me how tough you are. I'll beat that f*cking mask off your face," he goes on before his teenage son pushes him towards the store's entrance.

The son, seemingly embarassed by his father's behavior, then physically lifts his father off the floor and carries him out of the establishment. "F**king pussies, you're all a bunch of p*ssies wearing masks!" the man says as he is escorted out by his own blood.

h/t to Dave Pal who seems specialize in gathering these type of videos from the interwebs.

