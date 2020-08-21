Bernie Sanders: I Know Many Of You Think Politics Is Bullshit, But You Must Vote

It was also interesting that Sanders said he felt a kinship with Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, because they are "authentic, real people, not phonies."

Source: Hollywood Reporter

After Noah questioned Sanders why he continues to appeal to young voters despite being an "old man," as the late-night host quipped, Sanders acknowledged that he feels "closer emotionally to many of the younger people who are coming into Congress" such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Despite the fact we not only have an age difference, we come from different places... But we share a common belief in democracy and in justice and they are real people. They are authentic and I find myself feeling very comfortable around real people, not phonies," he said.

He also encouraged young voters to vote despite no longer being in the running for president: "I know that many of you think politics is bullshit and you don't vote, you don't care. Please, please for this election you must must come out and vote. This is the future of America. It's the future of your lives."