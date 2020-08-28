Politics
Fox News' John Roberts Gushes Over Trump's Lawbreaking White House Convention Speech

No, John Roberts, Democratic nominees would NOT do this, mostly because they follow the law and respect the Hatch Act.
By Aliza Worthington
Here's your sh*t take of the day.

John Roberts, of Fox News, thinks from here on out ALL incumbent presidents can and should use the White House as the backdrop for accepting their party's nomination.

Sure, Roberts is Canadian, but he has been here for thirty-ish years, so presumably he understands that this is throughly illegal (Hatch Act, anyone?) and a gross abuse of government employees' position for political gain. And guess what? Democrats WOULD NEVER do this. They care about norms and practices, and respect the law — to a fault. So don't try to spray US with that filth, and lure US into that authoritarian, fascist fever dream you were having when you tweeted this bullsh*t, John.

Twitter had thoughts.

