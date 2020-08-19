Fox News Promotes Phony Lie About AOC's Nominating Speech To Divide Dems (UPDATED)

Fox News couldn't spend an extra two minutes watching the Democratic National Convention as the supposed credible news source they claim they are, apparently. If they had, they would have known that Rep. Bennie Thompson thoroughly explained the nominating rules of the Democratic Party right before Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez gave her speech seconding Bernie Sanders' nomination.

Rep Thompson told the American people (except for media companies that refused to even watch the proceedings) exactly why two members of Congress were going to nominate Bernie Sanders including AOC for the presidency.

It's in the rules.

But to try and rile up their base, Fox News went wild and spread a Russia-like conspiracy to undermine the convention and invent division where none exists.

First NBC news screwed up and erroneously reported that AOC endorsed Bernie Sanders over Joe Biden, causing AOC to correct them on Twitter.

If you were confused, no worries!



Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.



I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.



I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

But the more egregious attacks came from Fox News and Trump's favorite propaganda show Fox and Friends.

Brian Kilmeade went nuts promoting a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party by AOC.

It looks like there is an agenda trying to get out with Bernie Sanders leading off Day One and AOC with her hell-to-one-minute speech endorsing Bernard Sanders right after. The theory is, and it’s hard to push it down, that once Joe Biden is elected, this party is going flying left, and when things like that happen and you see someone like AOC with the social media rock star she, is basically saying everything bad about the country, where she wants to take it, and what Bernie Sanders would do for it. Bad combination.

Later on the Fox News airwaves, Kellyanne Conway, Trump's Secretary of Kompromat tried to push the same lie, with host Sandra Smith having to correct her lie.

Between NBC News' erroneous tweet and Fox News' inattention to the purpose of her speech, AOC was bombarded with hate tweets and many efforts to create division in a party which is largely unified, which caused her to further clarify on her Instagram account.

Never forget that Trump, his campaign, and his cronies tried to scare Americans by claiming during the 2018 midterm elections that if the House flipped to Democrats the United States would become Venezuela, with caravans of immigrants attacking our borders and stealing our babies.

None of that happened, of course. Instead America delivered a huge rebuke of Trump and flipped the House to the Democratic party in a massive blue wave.

They're using AOC's popularity to make the same claims again with Fox News' help, and they're going to be just as successful as they were then. Except this time the blue wave will be the size of a large tsunami.

UPDATE: (Karoli) The Daily Beast has documented the narrative Fox News is creating out of BS with six different instances of them pushing the lie.