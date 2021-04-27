Fox Promotes Already-Debunked Lie About Kamala Harris

Tuesday morning Fox and Friends jumped on a faux New York Post article that had already been debunked.

It's come to this, folks.

The fake news story claimed a children's book Kamala Harris had written in 2019 was being given as a welcome gift to migrant children in a new Long Beach facility.

During yesterday's White House press conference, Steve Doocy's son Peter brought it up (of course) and actually asked if the Vice President was making money off these books. Jen Psaki obviously had no idea what he was talking about... since it was a lie.

Peter Doocy's entire function is to regurgitate any rumor or phony story that attacks the Biden administration to get a sound bite for FoxQ.

The QOP, in their usual ham-fisted fashion, made believe it was fact and tweeted idiocy like this:

After learning officials are handing out Kamala Harris’ book to migrants in facilities at the border, it’s worth asking…



Was Harris paid for these books? Is she profiting from Biden’s border crisis? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 26, 2021

The Biden administration's weakness caused a surge of illegal immigration.



Now they're forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris's book to give to those illegal immigrants? https://t.co/pjpUmFRcnF — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 25, 2021

This morning the Washington Post fact-checker debunked the story completely and the NY Post writer who penned the diatribe, Laura Italian, refused to respond to their inquires.

All it took was for the Washington Post to contact the city of Long Beach and the spokesperson immediately explained it was one book of hundreds that had been donated to a newly formed facility.



"Long Beach city officials told The Washington Post that Harris’s book is not being handed out in welcome kits. A single copy of the book was donated during a citywide donation drive, officials said."

That didn't stop the trio of mindless sycophants to ask the question again. Remember when Jon Stewart defined "Cavuto-ing" as asking a question so a false right-wing talking point could be "added to the conversation"? It's happening more and more on Fox.

Slipping lies and conspiracies into "the conversation" is the only game they have to play.

The idiot Kilmeade wondered where Donald Trump's children book was? "He's written quite a few of them," he said.

Ainsley Earhardt then told the other two ingrates that the Washington Post had debunked the NY Post report as not being accurate and said it was a single donation.

Poppa Doocy ignored Earhardt's words and said, "I think the question was if the government was paying for the book, and whether or not [Harris] was making money on it. It sounds like a third party, an NGO is buying them, perhaps."

NO, idgit. It was a single donation from a private citizen.

But lie away.

Doocy then out of whole cloth ranted about if an NGO spends money on buying Harris's books, "why wouldn't they spend the money to buy food?"

The NGOs aren't spending money on buying children's books as evident by your co-host's own words.

Keep spreading conspiracy theories, lies, and white supremacy beliefs. It's all that he does.

What's amazing about this idiotic nonsense is these FoxQ chimpanzees were mute when Trump's daughter and son-in-law made millions of dollars and received Chinese trademarks while "working" for the US government.

UPDATE: Sean Spicer spreads the lie. This morning.

After 4 years of the press reporting on every potential/theoretical conflict of the President & his family, barely a peep is made when the Vice President's book is in a welcome gift bag for migrants entering the country and the White House refuses to answer how or why it happened — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 27, 2021

Here's something that actually happened, Sean pic.twitter.com/9A8QuMjKZu — Liberal Wombat in TX (@LiberalWombat) April 27, 2021

UPDATE 2: The New York Post has taken the story down and redirected the link to their home page.