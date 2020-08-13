Hero Reporter Asks Trump, 'Do You Regret All The Lying You've Done?'

Not all heroes wear capes.
Some wear glasses, and have fabulous silver hair. Like Huffington Post journalist, Shirish (S.V.) Date.
In today's "briefing," Mr. Dáte was called on, and asked Trump the following:
Trump couldn't believe his ears.
Our hero powered on.
Again, Trump needed help. To whom could this reporter possibly be referring?
And our hero...
At this point it seems to register that a reporter is actually calling him out, at which point he simply pretends it didn't happen, and points to another reporter for their question. That next reporter also, apparently, was happy pretending it didn't happen, because he asked a question about payroll taxes instead of saying, "Actually, Mr. President, I would like to hear your answer to Mr. Date's question."
In fact, EVERY reporter should be asking Trump exactly the question put to him by Mr. Dáte. Every night.