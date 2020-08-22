Kellyanne Conway Remembers At The Last Minute To Be Racist In Bonkers Fox Interview

Well, SOMEONE who works at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is feeling testy about keeping the medical experts out of the spotlight.

On Friday, Kellyanne Conway joined John Roberts of Fox News, but it seems the White House is still adjusting to getting questions of substance, and perhaps actual pushback from that particular network. Roberts asked her about Biden's promise to enact a national mask mandate upon election, and also about his vow not to "muzzle his experts."

Roberts then asserted, "I think it's fair to point out that we have not seen Dr. Birx, Dr. Redfield, Dr. Hahn, or Dr. Fauci, who I know just had polyp surgery..."

"I HAVE," interrupted Conway, which sort of is the point of what Roberts is saying, no? He said WE have not seen them.

He corrected her, "IN PUBLIC, we have not seen them at the coronavirus briefing for some weeks now, why is that?"

CONWAY: Well, if YOU haven't seen Dr. Fauci in public, you don't own a TV or a computer. You've got to be kidding me. He's a member of the task force who's out there almost daily, giving interviews to many diverse outlets, and none of us has ever said, "Please don't do that." My seat in the Coronavirus Task Force briefing, I'm just a staffer, is right behind Drs. Birx and Fauci, so we certainly see them, they're reporting directly to the vice president of the United States.

Roberts interrupted her to point out, "They haven't been at the briefing that the president has every day." To which she responded, "So? And?" As if that wasn't evidence that Trump wants nothing to do with science or truth or anything having to do with getting the virus under control, 8 months after it has hit our shores, and after at least 170,000 people here have died.

CONWAY: You mean the press hasn't ben able to ask them rude questions, like was asked by a colleague of yours from a different network of Dr. Fauci, "Are you here on your own volition?" I mean, is he Patty Hearst? I mean, what is this?

When it was clear she was going to continue being unserious and untruthful in her answer, Roberts tried to move on, but she insisted on staying with the topic, saying, "Well, hold on, this is important."

CONWAY: Joe Biden saying he wouldn't muzzle the experts, when our experts are on the Coronavirus Task Force, and unlike a lot of people, like Joe Biden, we were working around the clock, here, since March on the Coronavirus Task Force, you know, in less time than it takes to have a baby, we have developed six different vaccines. And at least three of them are in the final phases of clinical trials in people. All of this is still a six-month effort that we've been doing, and we've got therapeutics, vaccines, money to the strategic national stockpile, so a lot of what Joe Biden said was false, and by the way, if you have the audacity to say the president didn't protect Americans and you don't mention the violence in Democratically-controlled cities, you're just lying to the public.

WOAH. She's all, "Lemme just stick a complete non-sequitur/false equivalence/racist trope in here as I see my time is running out for projection and lying!" At least she did say "Democratically-led" instead of "Democrat-led," but that does not make up for ignoring her administration's wishing COVID death on old people, Democrats, and school kids so that the rich white folks could get back to padding their coffers.