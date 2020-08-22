Kellyanne Conway Remembers At The Last Minute To Be Racist In Bonkers Fox Interview

Well, SOMEONE who works at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is feeling testy about keeping the medical experts out of the spotlight.
On Friday, Kellyanne Conway joined John Roberts of Fox News, but it seems the White House is still adjusting to getting questions of substance, and perhaps actual pushback from that particular network. Roberts asked her about Biden's promise to enact a national mask mandate upon election, and also about his vow not to "muzzle his experts."
Roberts then asserted, "I think it's fair to point out that we have not seen Dr. Birx, Dr. Redfield, Dr. Hahn, or Dr. Fauci, who I know just had polyp surgery..."
"I HAVE," interrupted Conway, which sort of is the point of what Roberts is saying, no? He said WE have not seen them.
He corrected her, "IN PUBLIC, we have not seen them at the coronavirus briefing for some weeks now, why is that?"
Roberts interrupted her to point out, "They haven't been at the briefing that the president has every day." To which she responded, "So? And?" As if that wasn't evidence that Trump wants nothing to do with science or truth or anything having to do with getting the virus under control, 8 months after it has hit our shores, and after at least 170,000 people here have died.
When it was clear she was going to continue being unserious and untruthful in her answer, Roberts tried to move on, but she insisted on staying with the topic, saying, "Well, hold on, this is important."
WOAH. She's all, "Lemme just stick a complete non-sequitur/false equivalence/racist trope in here as I see my time is running out for projection and lying!" At least she did say "Democratically-led" instead of "Democrat-led," but that does not make up for ignoring her administration's wishing COVID death on old people, Democrats, and school kids so that the rich white folks could get back to padding their coffers.