Melissa Francis Whines About Democrats ‘Crowd Shaming’ Trump

Fox’s Melissa Francis did her best to demonize Democrats for pointing out that the unmasked, crowded-together audience for Donald Trump’s convention speech last night looked like a COVID-19 super spreader event.
By NewsHound Ellen
Today, Joe Biden smacked down Trump’s reckless endangerment of lives so that he could have an adoring crowd before him.

But even as Francis acknowledged it’s a legitimate point, she did her best to wrap it in bothsidesism, with extra smears of Democrats.

First, she primed the viewers to think the criticism was a way for Democrats to deflect from her imaginary conspiracy theory that the party is plotting to keep Biden from having to debate Trump. In fact, Biden has already agreed to the standard three debates.

After cohosts Harris Faulkner and Kennedy snickered because Nancy Pelosi walked back her suggestion that Biden decline to debate Trump, Francis baselessly argued that that, along with the “crowd shaming” was just part of the same diabolical plot to keep Biden hidden:

FRANCIS: I have another theory. So I think that all of the Democrats, I mean, they’d like to keep this election as quiet as possible. they would like to keep vice president Biden in the basement. they would like to just freeze time until the day everybody goes and votes.

And so I think they keep sending people out there, like Nancy Pelosi, to float this trial balloon and see if they can get away with not going to the debates. they are doing everything to kind of just keep the lid on it.

They’ll continue to crowd-shame president Trump, which, we have to get that in there. that is fair about last night. There was a huge crowd, they were close together, they weren't wearing masks. they weren't being tested. So, you know, they’re gonna continue to say, "look at the president, he's having these dangerous crowds." the people look like they're having a great time and they’re really enthusiastic, but they are awful people for being there and being together, and we’ll see which prevails and works. But I think with the debate, they would love, love, love to not have them.

Francis knows Trump needlessly put American lives at risk last night. For her to characterize criticism of that as "crowd shaming" is well, sick.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

