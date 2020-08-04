2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
EPI Blog: State and local governments have slashed 1.5 million jobs since February.

Blue NC: It’s awfully hard to conduct K12 classes online in North Carolina when 30 percent of students and 10 percent of teachers don’t have adequate internet connections.

Blue Mass Group: Who wants to be a Massachusetts Senator?

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Nice Supreme Court you have there, Republicans. Shame if anything happened to it.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"There is certainly long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices." (Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, October 26, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

