Today we are hand-delivering the Round-Up because we cannot trust Postmaster General DeJoy to do his actual job, you know, instead of destroying the USPS and democracy as a bonus.

You Might Notice A Trend: Even the Postperson Knows The GOP Is Committing Fraud

Lawyers, Guns & Money declare that the rats have already been eff'ed.

Liberals Are Cool wants everyone to pressure the USPS Board of Governors. Good idea!

What Would Jack Do says it's time for good and decent people to face down the bullies holding America back.

Bonus Track: Our language evolves! Fritinancy looks at emerging words in our pandemic times in a post she calls, "Coronacoinages." Learn them, use them!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).