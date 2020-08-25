Fuhgeddabout the Trumps; today's featured family is the Falwell Family. And that's all this reporter's saying about that, except: "Eeeeew, who's the 'cuck', Junior?"

"God, guns and grifters galore!" A Republican Nat'l. Convention preview from Buttermilk Sky.

Platform? We don't need no stinkin' platform. Another RNC look, from the Mahablog.

Socialism? No, it isn't. Nan's Notebook.

Police terror? Yes, it is, 'though it hasn't received as much attention as other recent deaths of black people at the hands & guns of police. (Kenosha, Wisc. & Lafayette, Louisiana.) Anthony McClain died at the hands of Pasadena police a week ago Saturday. L.A. Taco reports on the protest caravan. Yes, we do everything from or in our cars. It's California.

And from the tip line, Angry Bear Blog's Ken Melvin gives us an electoral history lesson.

Be here tomorrow for links to the best many of the horrified reactions to last night's convention horrors.

