The "I Can't Even" Edition. (Really, I can't.)

"Law and Order": Alicublog dips into history & pulls out N.Y.C. subway shooter Bernie Goetz as equivalent to the 17-yr.-old Kenosha Killer & Trump fan.

Big Bad Bald Bastard: Imaginary Trump, imaginary Biden, & just ignore the last six months.

O.K., now you're threatening me! Political Irony reports on that man in the White House hoping to terminate F.I.C.A. payroll deductions. (Spotted at Fair and Unbalanced.)

Parenting a murderous thug: Hecate Demeter wonders where the father was/is.

Show Bidnis Bonus, from Hackwhackers: Jimmy Stewart's daughter Kelly tells a convention speaker where to go in a letter to The Times.

M. Bouffant did this. Send submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.