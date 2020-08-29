Is it Saturday yet? Do days of the week matter these days?

Violence in the streets of Washington!! No, not sensitive snowflake Rand Paul getting jostled & having a hissy-fit; author/right-wing radio host Eric Metaxas couldn't take it & had to punch someone on a bicycle who was expressing himself. Then brave Eric ran away. Warren Throckmorton has the story.

More on violence, from Discourse Blog:



The Militias Are Part of the Plan

The violence is going to get worse, and no one in the country’s ruling party has any desire to stop it.

The Rectification of Names examines the concept of the "Angel Mom", & a specific mother. She's no angel.

Plague Update from eVille Times, w/ a WaPo excerpt about certain protests. They may not be spontaneous.

