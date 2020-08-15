Protestors Congregate In Front Of Louis DeJoy's DC Condo Early Saturday Morning

This may be the first time that citizens protested in front of the Postmaster General's house...ever. But here we are. Early Saturday morning a large group of peaceful protestors congregated in front of DeJoy's DC condo on the 2000 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW in Washington DC, replete with bullhorns, musical instruments and lots of chanting.

The video in the tweet starts around 8:30am, so an early start:

Outside the postmaster general’s house early this morning!! pic.twitter.com/dzDC4V2dPo — Rob Byrne (@RobByrneDC) August 15, 2020

More scenes from the #ShutdownDC action outside “Postmaster General” Louis DeJoy’s luxury condo in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/dcdEse5yt5 — Rob Byrne (@RobByrneDC) August 15, 2020

#HappeningNow This is the early Saturday morning protest happening in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood. A tweet organizing the protest reads: “@ShutDown_DC will wake up Postmaster General (and Trump donor) Louis DeJoy at his Kalorama condo.”@USPS @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/3jAPRyTg6R — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 15, 2020

Moving up Connecticut Ave NW now @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/VE3WM9bh6v — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 15, 2020

There may be a protest in front of DeJoy's Greensboro, NC home on Sunday as well:

(GSO)



USPS DEJOY PROTEST



Sunday, the 16th



2PM



Country Club Dr & Cleburne St.



Read more: https://t.co/Vm5gX7wikR pic.twitter.com/IKC3Uxlp3h — Decarceral Triangle Action (@triangleaction) August 15, 2020

Things I never thought I'd see, volume 1,303: Protests outside of the Postmaster General's home this morning pic.twitter.com/nUc7ErR6hk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 15, 2020

I cannot believe we have reached the point where people are protesting the Postmaster General because he is so politicized that he is trying to help steal the election for a criminal in office, but this is where we are. 2020 is only 2/3 done and we still have 80 days until the election. Things will 100% get crazier between now and November 3rd, so stock up on wine or chocolate (or both) and buckle up. Oh and join the protests if you are in the DC or Greensboro, NC area! Let's make sure DeJoy knows we mean business.