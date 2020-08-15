2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Protestors Congregate In Front Of Louis DeJoy's DC Condo Early Saturday Morning

Washingtonians showed up bright and early on Saturday morning to protest in front of Louis DeJoy's DC condo.
By Red Painter
Image from: Screenshot

This may be the first time that citizens protested in front of the Postmaster General's house...ever. But here we are. Early Saturday morning a large group of peaceful protestors congregated in front of DeJoy's DC condo on the 2000 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW in Washington DC, replete with bullhorns, musical instruments and lots of chanting.

The video in the tweet starts around 8:30am, so an early start:

There may be a protest in front of DeJoy's Greensboro, NC home on Sunday as well:

I cannot believe we have reached the point where people are protesting the Postmaster General because he is so politicized that he is trying to help steal the election for a criminal in office, but this is where we are. 2020 is only 2/3 done and we still have 80 days until the election. Things will 100% get crazier between now and November 3rd, so stock up on wine or chocolate (or both) and buckle up. Oh and join the protests if you are in the DC or Greensboro, NC area! Let's make sure DeJoy knows we mean business.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

