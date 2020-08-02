Rep. James Clyburn: Trump Is 'Mussolini, Putin And Hitler'

Rep. Clyburn joined Dana Bash on CNN's State of The Union on Sunday to discuss some comments he made about how Donald Trump would reach to losing the November election and comparing Trump to Hitler, Putin and Mussolini. Clyburn echoes what many are fearing: that Donald Trump will not leave office peacefully, even if he loses by wide margins, and that his minions in cabinet positions would probably help him retain power in some sort of illegal power grab.

BASH: I want to ask you about something you said on Friday night in an interview with PBS. You said that you don't think President Trump would be willing to give up his office and that, quote, he thinks that the American people will be duped by him like the people of Germany were duped by Adolf Hitler. Do you think Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler? CLYBURN: What I said started about two and a half, maybe three years ago after one of his State of the Unions. That I feel very strongly that this man has taken on a strongarm tactics and I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini, Putin and Hitler. I said that back then and I believe that. I believe very strongly this guy never had an idea about wanting to peacefully transfer power. I don't think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn't plan to have a fair election. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold on to office and that is why the American people had better wake up. I know a little bit about history and I know how countries find their demise. It is when we trail to let democracy and the fundamentals of which is a fair unfair election and why he is trying to put a cloud over this election and floating the idea of postponing the elections. He does not -- I saw what -- within the last few hours. That is some of the worst stuff i've ever heard in my life. This is not a perfect democracy. But it's better than any other that either exists and I really feel that the fundamentals of being afraid, if we are not careful, this country will be lost for our next generation of our children and our grandchildren.

Many thought comparisons to Hitler were insane back in 2016, but look where we are. Over 150,000 Americans dead. Kids in cages. Militarized police attacking peaceful protestors. This is not what our country looked like just 4 years ago. We must swarm the polls on Election Day and during early voting. We must make Donald Trump's loss so overwhelming that even the GOP cannot find a way to question its validity.

The Democrats cannot go on news shows every day and talk about it while we, the voters, sit at home and do nothing. Rep. Clyburn is right - Donald Trump WILL TRY TO FIND A WAY TO INSTALL HIMSELF and the American people need to WAKE UP. And fast.

93 days.