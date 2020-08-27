Sen. Kamala Harris Hammers Trump On His Many Failures Right Before His Big RNC Night

So, in absolutely inspired timing, Sen. Kamala Harris delivered a 20-minute speech deriding Donald Trump for his incompetence, weakness, and ego — just hours before his big party night to close out the Republican National Convention.

Trump is probably mainlining tranquilizers as we speak so that he can keep him self from screaming the n-word throughout the night on a hot mic.

She offered sympathy to Americans at the mercy of Hurricane Laura, the wildfires in California, spoke to the devastation of COVID-19 exacerbated by Trump, and the racial reckoning this nation needs in order to move forward from this much justified unrest from police brutality against Black people.

We also see pain, hurt, and destruction in the aftermath of yet another Black man shot by police. Jacob Blake, shot 7 times in the back in broad daylight in front of his 3 young sons. 7 times… in the back… in broad daylight… in front of his 3 sons. As Vice President Biden put it, the shots fired at Mr. Blake pierced the soul of our nation. It’s sickening to watch. It’s all too familiar. And it must end. [...] We should not confuse them [peaceful protesters] [/peaceful]with those looting and committing acts of violence, including, the shooter who was arrested for murder. And make no mistake, we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.

She promised these anguished mothers and fathers a seat at the table in a Biden/Harris administration. And she did NOT let it go unmentioned that the reason for the unrest was violence against Black bodies, and the protests turning deadly was because of white supremacist violence.

When she moved on to the COVID-19 crisis, she was more prosecutorial than ever. And I say that with admiration and awe. I will take on anyone who views her professional experience as a drawback.

Nearly 6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. 180,000 lives lost. More than 50 million claims for unemployment this year alone. We need to see—and we need to hear—what’s happening in our country. The quiet desperation that has taken over so many lives in America. [...] That is the reality of America right now. A reality completely absent from this week’s Republican National Convention. Because unlike the Democratic convention, which was clear-eyed about the challenges we are facing and how we will tackle them...The Republican convention is designed for one purpose—to soothe Donald Trump’s ego. To make him feel good.

Oh, sh*t.

But here’s the thing, he’s the President of the United States. And it’s not supposed to be about him. It’s supposed to be about the health, and the safety, and the well-being of the American people. And on that measure, Donald Trump has failed. You see, at its most basic level, Donald Trump doesn’t understand the presidency.

Because he is a functional semi-illiterate with a pathological need for self-aggrandizement, self-soothing, and personal gratification, and that is all he ever was. Of course, Sen. Harris says it much more diplomatically. But it still cuts like glass.

Because we know the truth. Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a President of the United States. He failed to protect the American people. Plain and simple. Trump showed what we, in the legal profession, would call a reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people. A reckless disregard for the danger a pandemic would pose to American lives. For the devastation it would do to our economy. For the damage it would do to communities of color who have been subjected to structural racism for generations. For the chaos that would upend our daily lives… make it impossible for many of our kids to go to school… make it impossible to live normally and with certainty. [...] Here’s the thing, Donald Trump’s incompetence is nothing new. That has always been on full display. But in January of this year, it became deadly. That’s when the threat of a virus that would endanger the world first emerged. Trump dismissed the threat. Joe Biden, sounded the alarm. It would be the beginning of a pattern that persists to this day.Trump telling us not to worry, that the virus will, quote, “disappear,” that a quote, “miracle” is coming. Joe Biden, saying we need a plan, a national strategy, a President who is willing to lead, willing to be a role model for our nation. For our children. Trump still doesn’t have a plan. Joe Biden, released his first plan in March. Here’s what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic. It’s relentless. You can’t stop it with a tweet. You can’t create a distraction and hope it’ll go away. It doesn’t go away. By its nature, a pandemic is unforgiving. If you get it wrong at the beginning, the consequences are catastrophic. It’s very hard to catch up. You don’t get a second chance at getting it right. Well, President Trump got it wrong in the beginning. And then, he got it wrong again… and again. And the consequences have been catastrophic.

She went on prosecuting her case, point by point, eviscerating his every failure, and ended with his ultimate toddler trait: his refusal to accept responsibility. And contrasted it with detailed plans for what Joe Biden will do to actually help us beat the pandemic.

Even now—some eight months into this crisis—Donald Trump still won’t take responsibility. He still won’t act. The tragedy in all of this is… it didn’t have to be this bad. Just look around. It’s not like this in the rest of the world. All we needed was a competent president—one who was willing to listen, willing to lead, take responsibility, have a plan, do their job.

As she concluded, she finally, FINALLY spoke about something we need to be hearing about EVERY DAY. Trump is trying to cut Social Security benefits! Why aren't we hearing about this more?

Just this week, the Social Security Administration said a cut to Social Security like the one Trump is proposing would end disability benefits within one year and end All benefits within 3 years. Let me be as clear as possible, if Donald Trump’s extreme proposal goes into effect, the checks that America’s seniors rely on to pay your bills, to buy your medicine—to live—will stop coming. The very people who have suffered so greatly in this crisis. It’s unthinkable. And in the middle of a health crisis made worse by his own actions, Donald Trump is in court right now trying to throw out the entire Affordable Care Act, including the protections it provides for people with pre-existing conditions. That means, if you are fortunate enough to survive COVID-19, insurers could deny you coverage for treating any long-term effects.

Sen. Harris tells us she believes we will choose the path of light, given the chance. She has a lot of faith in us. I hope we deserve it.