Trump Hoaxed America

Another gem from MeidasTouch. Trump hates it, so it must be good.
By Ed Scarce

"Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America," says the new ad by the Meiselas brothers. Hard to disagree with that.

Source: Huffington Post

President Donald Trump’s penchant for crying “hoax” gets the treatment in a new ad from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

The spot released Friday starts by defining “hoax” as “something intended to deceive or defraud.” It cuts to footage of Trump dismissing the climate crisis, the Russia investigation and the coronavirus pandemic as such.

But “the hoax is coming from inside the house,” text on the screen concludes.

Someone who is definitely not a fan of their new ad is this asshole. He tweeted this out this morning, unprompted. You know he's seen it by now, as have millions of other people.

