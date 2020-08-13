2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Trump Kills USPS

Trump didn't choose Louis Dejoy to run the Post Office. He chose him to destroy it.
By Ed Scarce

Another killer ad from ReallyAmerican, racking up millions of views in a matter of hours.

Source: Hill Reporter

Really American has released a new video titled: #TrumpKillsUSPS making the case that Trump, as he has done with countless federal agencies, put Louis DeJoy in charge of USPS to intentionally undermine the Postal Service. At a time when more Americans are going to rely on them to cast their vote in November, Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service rank among the most egregious in his tenure. Millions of Americans rely on the Postal Service for their paycheck, drug prescriptions, and now mail-in ballots.

The video highlights Trump’s disastrous decision to put DeJoy in charge

