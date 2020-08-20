Tucker Rolls Out Sarah Palin To Say The Word 'Prostitute' About Kamala Harris

There's a name for a woman who tarts herself up in a low cut red outfit and tells dirty old men what they want to hear.

That name is "Sarah Palin."

I have to assume that both Palin and Tucker Carlson have been given brain-shock treatments so they completely forget the fawning media coverage Sarah Palin got in 2008. Monica Crowley calling her "Ann Margaret in 'Kitten with a Whip' is an especially precious moment.

So armed with the fact that these two "personalities" have memory issues, here's what went down Wednesday night on Fox as Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for Vice-President on the Democratic ticket:

TUCKER CARLSON: Looking back, is there anything you could have done to get the kind of coverage that Kamala Harris is getting now? Like you care about equality deep within your soul, that you’re a rockstar, a celebrity, you’re the Dalai Lama reincarnated. Could you have done anything to get that kind of coverage? SARAH PALIN: I would not have prosituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions, in order to garner better press. For instance, I’m all about all of our freedoms, including the 2nd Amendment. And I would not, for instance, say mandatory gun confiscation which the Democrats are, umm, rooting for.

Dirty old man Donald Trump was watching Sarah, of course.

Sarah is correct. McCain was a lousy candidate with lots of bad policy, but the “deadheads” sabotaged his campaign from the inside, and never gave him a chance to win. Hope they were happy with OBiden, who gave you me! https://t.co/rynLuGRKHA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

You probably should just talk about Sarah Palin’s performance of Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer instead of disgracing a dead war hero, you heinous hemorrhoid. pic.twitter.com/hRvLhbFqW2 — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 20, 2020

Sarah Palin, most recently seen as a contestant on The Masked Singer, where she sang “Baby Got Back” wearing a bear costume. https://t.co/bGE5g2E3DG — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 20, 2020

Tucker also gave Palin an opportunity to swipe at Steve Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace, who propped up her stupidity during the 2008 campaign and were so scarred by the experience that they left the Republican Party.

Tucker Carlson gives Sarah Palin an opportunity to lash out at Steve Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace. She says there was a lot of sabotage going on there. pic.twitter.com/Mw6QCmX3uH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 20, 2020

Steve Schmidt responds:

Ok. I can’t help it. It has been 12 years since @NicolleDWallace and I had to deal with her paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity. We had to deal with her for 70 days. It has been amazing to watch her soar and prove all her critics wrong https://t.co/hUZMrmBbQf — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 20, 2020