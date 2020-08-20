Media Bites
Tucker Rolls Out Sarah Palin To Say The Word 'Prostitute' About Kamala Harris

Sarah Palin finds a way back to the Fox News screen, talkin' dirty for the horny viewers.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
There's a name for a woman who tarts herself up in a low cut red outfit and tells dirty old men what they want to hear.

That name is "Sarah Palin."

I have to assume that both Palin and Tucker Carlson have been given brain-shock treatments so they completely forget the fawning media coverage Sarah Palin got in 2008. Monica Crowley calling her "Ann Margaret in 'Kitten with a Whip' is an especially precious moment.

So armed with the fact that these two "personalities" have memory issues, here's what went down Wednesday night on Fox as Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for Vice-President on the Democratic ticket:

TUCKER CARLSON: Looking back, is there anything you could have done to get the kind of coverage that Kamala Harris is getting now? Like you care about equality deep within your soul, that you’re a rockstar, a celebrity, you’re the Dalai Lama reincarnated. Could you have done anything to get that kind of coverage?

SARAH PALIN: I would not have prosituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions, in order to garner better press. For instance, I’m all about all of our freedoms, including the 2nd Amendment. And I would not, for instance, say mandatory gun confiscation which the Democrats are, umm, rooting for.

Dirty old man Donald Trump was watching Sarah, of course.

Tucker also gave Palin an opportunity to swipe at Steve Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace, who propped up her stupidity during the 2008 campaign and were so scarred by the experience that they left the Republican Party.

Steve Schmidt responds:

