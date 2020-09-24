Business
Judge Forces Eric Trump To Give Deposition To NY AG By October 7th

Eric Trump, the dumb one, has run out of excuses to avoid giving a deposition in the NY AG investigation into the Trump Org.
By Red Painter
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Poor Eric "The Gums" Trump has been ordered by a New York judge to sit for a deposition by October 7th - which means sometime in the next TWO weeks. Well before the election. Eric Trump initially agreed to be deposed on July 22nd, but then backed out of it. That is what compelled Wednesday's hearing.

The case is being brought by the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James (ie, pardon proof). They are investigating "whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump's assets on financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits." This investigation started in 2019 after Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump inflated the values of his assets in order to secure loans but reduced values to lower his tax obligations. That is against the law.

Eric graciously offered to sit for a deposition after the election because, as we all know, he is playing an integral role in his father's reelection campaign (not).

Well, now Eric can't avoid it any longer. The judge ruled that he must sit on or before October 7th. His request for a stay stated that he has an "extreme travel schedule and related unavailability between now and the election." The judge didn't buy it.

The New York State AG has also requested documents in addition to testimony. It is unclear how much, if any, they have received.

