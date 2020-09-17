FBI Director: Russians Interfering Again, This Time Against Biden

During today's House Homeland Security Hearing on National Security Threats, FBI Director Christopher Wray said under oath that foreign election interference during the 2020 Presidential election is to denigrate Joe Biden's chances of winning the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, another Trump official, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, refused to appear and testify to the committee this morning.

Why is Chad Wolf refusing to testify?

Illegally appointed Acting DHS Commissioner Chad Wolf has apparently also broken the law. He must be held accountable.https://t.co/iJt9xlfC2L — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 10, 2020

Anyway, the FBI Director did show up, and he had very precise words to explain where all the outside interference is coming from in our upcoming election and for what purpose.

Director Wray said, "We have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020."

The efforts include "social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals etc., in an effort to both sow divisiveness and discord," he said.

"And I think the intelligence community has assessed this publicly to primarily to denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment. That's essentially what were seeing in 2020," Wray stated for the record.

That's about as clear as the FBI Director can make it.

That still hasn't stopped Rudy Giuliani from coordinating with a known Russian agent - Andriy Derkach. to spread Russian disinformation to the Congress and the American people in an effort to reelect Trump.

Even though US intelligence has known Derkach is a spy, Giuliani's response was that he was "unaware" that Derkach was indeed a Russian spy? Is laughable.

So, MAD KING DONALD’S lawyer Rudy Giuiliani claims he was unaware that his Ukraine contact was a Russian Agent! Rudy wasn’t exactly in Never-Never-Land on MAD KING DONALD’S orders to muddy Joe Biden at the time. America’s Mayor needs a rest-cure, and better friends! — Norman De Sola (@de_solamM) September 14, 2020

The Russians and Trump are also being aided in their disinformation campaign by Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin.

@SenRonJohnson you are working for Russia pushing lies about Biden from a known Russian spy. Your trip to Moscow 2 yrs ago has really paid off. Poor Wisconsin voters have a Russian asset for Senator. — Nancy Griffith (@nancy_nagr0626) September 17, 2020

The Daily Beast reports: U.S. Intel Repeatedly Warned About Rudy’s ‘Russian Agent’ Pal