Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

FBI Director: Russians Interfering Again, This Time Against Biden

FBI's Christopher Wray makes it very clear that Russia is trying to help Trump win the general election, again.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

During today's House Homeland Security Hearing on National Security Threats, FBI Director Christopher Wray said under oath that foreign election interference during the 2020 Presidential election is to denigrate Joe Biden's chances of winning the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, another Trump official, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, refused to appear and testify to the committee this morning.

Why is Chad Wolf refusing to testify?

Anyway, the FBI Director did show up, and he had very precise words to explain where all the outside interference is coming from in our upcoming election and for what purpose.

Director Wray said, "We have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020."

The efforts include "social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals etc., in an effort to both sow divisiveness and discord," he said.

"And I think the intelligence community has assessed this publicly to primarily to denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment. That's essentially what were seeing in 2020," Wray stated for the record.

That's about as clear as the FBI Director can make it.

That still hasn't stopped Rudy Giuliani from coordinating with a known Russian agent - Andriy Derkach. to spread Russian disinformation to the Congress and the American people in an effort to reelect Trump.

Even though US intelligence has known Derkach is a spy, Giuliani's response was that he was "unaware" that Derkach was indeed a Russian spy? Is laughable.

The Russians and Trump are also being aided in their disinformation campaign by Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin.

The Daily Beast reports: U.S. Intel Repeatedly Warned About Rudy’s ‘Russian Agent’ Pal

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Whose Payroll Is Rudy Giuliani On In Ukraine?

Whose Payroll Is Rudy Giuliani On In Ukraine?

Rudy is visiting with KGB-trained (corrupt) former head of Ukrainian intelligence services Andriy Derkach to hatch a cover story about Hunter Biden in Ukraine in order to protect Trump, and ratfck Biden. But no one knows who is paying him for [...]
Dec 06, 2019
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.